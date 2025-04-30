Police investigating after car pulled from canal in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — Police in Northern Massachusetts are investigating after a car was pulled from a canal in Lowell Wednesday.

Divers searched the waters near Jackson Street, not far from the city’s courthouse, mid-morning on Wednesday.

Police could be seen taking pictures of a black SUV in a parking lot near the water.

Police investigating after car pulled from Merrimack River in Lowell

Lowell police referred Boston 25 News to the Middlesex County’s District Attorney’s office for more information.

Boston 25 News has a reporter on the scene and is working to learn more information.

Police investigating after car pulled from Merrimack River in Lowell

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group