Police investigating after car pulled from canal in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — Police in Northern Massachusetts are investigating after a car was pulled from a canal in Lowell Wednesday.
Divers searched the waters near Jackson Street, not far from the city’s courthouse, mid-morning on Wednesday.
Police could be seen taking pictures of a black SUV in a parking lot near the water.
Lowell police referred Boston 25 News to the Middlesex County’s District Attorney’s office for more information.
Boston 25 News has a reporter on the scene and is working to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group