Delta adding new daily service from Boston to Hawaii next winter

Say “Aloha!” Boston.

Bay Staters will soon have a new way to ditch the winter cold and head to tropical waters.

Delta Airlines will be adding a new daily seasonal service from Logan Airport to Honolulu beginning next winter, the airline company announced Friday.

“Over the past decade, Delta has been dedicated to refining our domestic footprint, and this year we’re strengthening our roots within our well-positioned U.S. hubs to match increased demand,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning. “In cities like Boston, Atlanta and Seattle, we’re providing more choices and seamless connections to sought-after destinations.”

The plane to the Aloha State will take flight each day beginning November 21 through April 30.

Bostonians can already access seven destinations in Florida and seven destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean as part of Delta’s winter schedule.

Delta also announced a new service connecting Seattle, Washington to Miami, Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

