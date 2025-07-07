Death of missing paddleboarder in Maine ruled homicide, victim identified

UNION, Maine — Authorities have identified a missing paddleboarder who was found dead in Maine and her death has been ruled a homicide, state police said Monday.

Sunshine Stewart, 48, of Tenants Harbor, was found dead in a pond in Union on Thursday, state police said.

At approximately 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Maine Game Wardens were called to assist the Union Fire Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a missing paddleboarder on Crawford Pond in Union.

During the course of the search, crews found Stewart’s body.

Wardens called in the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central to assist.

An autopsy performed on Thursday determined Stewart’s manner of death was homicide. The cause of death is not being released at this time, state police said.

Anyone who may have seen Sunshine Stewart paddleboarding on Wednesday, July 2, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. near 100 Acre Island on Crawford Pond is asked to contact Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

The investigation into Stewart’s death is “active and ongoing investigation,” state police said.

“As always, members of the public are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement,” state police said Monday.

Union is a small town southeast of Augusta. The town’s population was 2,383 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

