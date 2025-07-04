‘Suspicious’: Woman found dead as authorities searched for missing paddleboarder in Maine

UNION, Maine — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Maine after a woman was found dead on Thursday as authorities searched for a missing paddleboarder.

The woman, who was found dead in a pond in Union, has not been identified.

At approximately 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Maine Game Wardens were called to assist the Union Fire Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a missing paddleboarder on Crawford Pond in Union.

During the course of the search, crews found an adult female dead.

Wardens called in the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central to assist.

“Detectives and Evidence Response Technicians have spent the day investigating the death,” state police said Thursday.

The woman’s body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

An investigation into her death is active and ongoing, state police said.

Union is a small town southeast of Augusta. The town’s population was 2,383 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

