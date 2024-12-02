Death investigation underway after woman struck, killed in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Framingham on Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of Edgell Road and Frost Street around 6:30 a.m. found a woman in her 50s injured in the street, according to the Framingham Fire Department.

The woman was taken to MetroWest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Her name hasn’t been released.

Framingham pedestrian accident

Aerial video of the scene showed debris that appeared to be a toppled shopping cart and bottles and cans strewn in the roadway.

There were no immediate details on the driver involved in the crash, although a black vehicle was seen stopped near the intersection.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting the Framingham Police Department with the investigation.

Boston 25 News is working to obtain more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group