Death investigation underway after person falls from MassDOT Building in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway following a death at the Massachusetts Transportation Building in Boston on Thursday morning, officials said.
Troopers responded to a report of a person “falling from an unspecified height” at 10 Park Plaza shortly after 7 a.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.
The person in question, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed multiple state police vehicles at the scene, as well as a state medical examiner’s office van.
There were no additional details immediately available.
State police detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group