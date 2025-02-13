Local

Death investigation underway after person falls from MassDOT Building in Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — An investigation is underway following a death at the Massachusetts Transportation Building in Boston on Thursday morning, officials said.

Troopers responded to a report of a person “falling from an unspecified height” at 10 Park Plaza shortly after 7 a.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The person in question, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed multiple state police vehicles at the scene, as well as a state medical examiner’s office van.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

