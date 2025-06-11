Death investigation underway after man run over by tractor-trailer behind NH grocery store

BEDFORD, N.H. — A death investigation is underway after a man was run over by a tractor-trailer behind a grocery store in New Hampshire early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to the area behind the Hannaford at 7 Kilton Road in Bedford shortly before 6 a.m. found a man who appeared to have been run over by a tractor-trailer, according to the Bedford Police Department.

The victim, a 62-year-old unhoused man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was sleeping under the tractor-trailer, which had been parked at the store’s loading dock before the incident.

The tractor-trailer driver has since been tracked down and is cooperating with investigators.

New Hampshire State Police are assisting Bedford police with their investigation.

