Death investigation underway after man killed in early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Boston early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 24 Stow Road in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood just before 12:15 a.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on a suspect in the shooting.

Boston police homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

