Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON — A person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Roxbury, the Boston Police Department announced.

Police say that just before 9:30 PM, officers were dispatched to 306 Warren Street after receiving a radio call for a person shot.

Once there, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, this remains a very active investigation, and no arrests have been made,” Boston police say.

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No further details were available at this time.

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