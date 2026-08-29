The Big E reveals new food vendors ahead of the 2026 fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Tater tots, lemonade buckets, and deep-fried calzones are just some of the food items at this year’s Big E.

The Big E announced the new menu, bringing “fresh takes on Fair favorites.”

New Food Vendors

Tater Tot Heaven: Tater Tot Buckets, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fountain Drinks.

Tater Tot Buckets, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fountain Drinks. Cantina Louie: Menu items include Burrito Bowl; Traditional Tacos; Walking Taco with Flaming Hot Cheetos, Doritos or Elote; Birria Tacos; Loaded Nachos; Corn on a Stick with powdered Flaming Hot Cheetos , Elote or powdered Doritos; the refreshing Mango Loco is sprinkled with chamoy and Tajin ; and the Frozen Margarita Mocktail.

Menu items include Burrito Bowl; Traditional Tacos; Walking Taco with or Elote; Birria Tacos; Loaded Nachos; Corn on a Stick with powdered , Elote or powdered the refreshing Mango Loco is sprinkled with chamoy and ; and the Frozen Margarita Mocktail. Deep-fried Calzones: Deep-fried calzones with cheese, pepperoni, or meatball parmesan.

Deep-fried calzones with cheese, pepperoni, or meatball parmesan. Golden K-Dog: Korean and Classic Corndogs, made with all-beef hot dogs. Half & Half Korean Corndog, filled with mozzarella on top and a hot dog on the bottom; the CinnaMozza, filled with mozzarella, rolled in butter and coated with cinnamon sugar and crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch ; or the Half & Half rolled in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Korean and Classic Corndogs, made with all-beef hot dogs. Half & Half Korean Corndog, filled with mozzarella on top and a hot dog on the bottom; the CinnaMozza, filled with mozzarella, rolled in butter and coated with cinnamon sugar and crushed ; or the Half & Half rolled in K’s Japanese Restaurant: Deep-Fried Sushi and Push-Up Sushi Pops, which come in Spicy Tuna Roll and California Roll.

Deep-Fried Sushi and Push-Up Sushi Pops, which come in Spicy Tuna Roll and California Roll. McLaughlin Family Homemade Ice Cream: Homemade, tractor-churned ice cream. Flavor staples include real Maine blueberry, decadent sea salt caramel, pumpkin chocolate chip, and chocolate coconut.

Homemade, tractor-churned ice cream. Flavor staples include real Maine blueberry, decadent sea salt caramel, pumpkin chocolate chip, and chocolate coconut. Moose Joose Slush: Colorful slush combinations packed with flavor. Fall in a Cup features a green apple slush swirled with caramel drizzle and topped with whipped cream, caramel candy bits, and fresh apple slices. Other offerings include the Strawberry Cheesecake Slush and the Summerween, a creamsicle-flavored slush served in a Halloween-themed cup.

Colorful slush combinations packed with flavor. Fall in a Cup features a green apple slush swirled with caramel drizzle and topped with whipped cream, caramel candy bits, and fresh apple slices. Other offerings include the Strawberry Cheesecake Slush and the Summerween, a creamsicle-flavored slush served in a Halloween-themed cup. Rickey’s Jerk: Assorted beef jerky, including both traditional beef and unique game meats.

Assorted beef jerky, including both traditional beef and unique game meats. Simply Gluten Free: Cross-contaminant-free Funnel Cakes, Fried Oreos, Corndogs, Chicken Tenders, a jumbo Mozzarella Stick, Fountain Lemonade, and other assorted cold drinks.

Cross-contaminant-free Funnel Cakes, Fried Oreos, Corndogs, Chicken Tenders, a jumbo Mozzarella Stick, Fountain Lemonade, and other assorted cold drinks. Spudtastic: All-American Sweet Potato with butter, apple pie filling, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar; the Plain Jane with butter and cinnamon sugar; or the savory Batata with black beans, corn and cilantro ranch. Sweet Potato Fries and Sweet Potato Ribbon Fries come with your choice of sugar, honey butter, or hot honey.

All-American Sweet Potato with butter, apple pie filling, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar; the Plain Jane with butter and cinnamon sugar; or the savory Batata with black beans, corn and cilantro ranch. Sweet Potato Fries and Sweet Potato Ribbon Fries come with your choice of sugar, honey butter, or hot honey. Sweet & Salty: Serves dirty soda and has preset creations. You can also create your own! Choose Coca-Cola , Diet Coke , Dr. Pepper , 7UP , energy drink, orange soda, or cream soda.

Serves dirty soda and has preset creations. You can also create your own! Choose , , , , energy drink, orange soda, or cream soda. Tripp’s Farmhouse Café: The Hashbrown Breakfast Sandwich, Donuts, Brownies, Fried Oreos, Chicken Fingers, grass-fed Burgers and French Fries. Fries can come loaded with steak and cheese, buffalo chicken, or barbecue chicken. And it’s all gluten-free.

The fair officially kicks off on Sept. 18 and ends on Oct. 4.

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