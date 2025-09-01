Body of Massachusetts man found off Maine coast

BREMEN, Maine — A death investigation is underway after the body of a Massachusetts man was found off the coast of Maine, state officials said Monday.

Mark Metzger, 74, of Waltham, Massachusetts, was found dead on Sunday, when his body was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard near Long Island Ledges, Maine Department of Resources officials said in a statement.

Friends of Metzger reported him missing at approximately 11:40 a.m. Sunday after they could not find him aboard his 19-foot sailboat, which was anchored on the western side of Bremen Long Island.

A search began involving the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Marine Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, Maine Forest Service, and local emergency response personnel.

Good Samaritans located Metzger’s body at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

U.S. Coast Guard members transported his body to shore. It was then taken to a local funeral home.

Officials said Metzger’s body will be transferred to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for examination.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

