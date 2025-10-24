Death of inmate at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center under investigation

LANCASTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center following the death of an inmate.

Staff at the facility responded to a medical emergency involving an inmate shortly after 7 p.m. on October 3, according to a statement issued by the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.

“Souza Baranowski Correctional Center staff responded to a medical emergency involving an incarcerated individual. Staff immediately began to administer life-saving measures and called 911,” the statement continues.

The inmate was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office are investigating the death in coordination with the Department of Corrections, according to officials.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but a preliminary finding indicates the incident was “health-related” according to the DOC.

News of the death at Souza-Baranowski comes a day after officials announced an investigation into three inmate deaths at MCI-Norfolk.

At MCI-Norfolk the first death involving an incarcerated individual happened on Sept. 20, around 1 a.m. A second death occurred on Sept. 27 around 1:20 a.m., and the third happened on Monday around 5:15 p.m.

In all of the incidents, the inmates were rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations indicate no signs of foul play in the MCI-Norfolk cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

