3 inmate deaths at Massachusetts prison under investigation

NORFOLK, Mass. — Authorities on Thursday announced an investigation into three recent inmate deaths at a Massachusetts prison.

State police detectives at the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts Department of Correction are investigating two deaths in September and one earlier this week at MCI-Norfolk.

“The Department of Correction can confirm three recent deaths at MCI-Norfolk," a DOC spokesperson said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. "Our staff responded immediately in each instance and worked alongside emergency responders to provide life-saving measures."

The first death involving an incarcerated individual happened on Sept. 20, around 1 a.m. A second death occurred on Sept. 27 around 1:20 a.m., and the third happened on Monday around 5:15 p.m.

In all of the incidents, the inmates were rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations indicate no signs of foul play in these cases.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the deaths.

MCI-Norfolk is the largest medium security level facility in the state, housing criminally sentenced males.

