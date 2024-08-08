Deals to be had ahead of Massachusetts sales tax holiday

BOSTON — “Taxachusetts” will be taking a break this coming weekend for the sales tax holiday and some shoppers said they’re ready for some savings.

Shareca Limage said she’s waiting until this weekend to buy everything she needs for a project she’s working on.

“I’m buying a bunch of t-shirts and materials because I’m making some shirts for a graduation that’s happening this weekend,” the Quincy resident said.

This Saturday and Sunday is the annual Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend. Bill Rennie, Vice President of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts said they’re expecting more than $500-$600 million in sales.

“Furniture, electronics, jewelry, appliances all do very well during the sales tax holiday,” said Rennie. “You’re looking for items that have a higher ticket our hardware stores tell us they sell more snow blowers in August than they do in December.”

Most retail items up to $2,500 will be exempt from the 6.25% tax including online purchases. Some excluded items include cars, meals, gas, and electricity. The holiday only applies to items bought for personal use by residents and doesn’t include purchases made by businesses or corporations.

“It generates sales that you know that otherwise would no occur,” said Rennie.

Some people said they aren’t saving any purchases for this weekend.

“I don’t think you get the biggest bargain saving a few bucks, it’s going to be crazy a lot of people out it’s not going to be fun,” said Joe Fratto from Braintree. “I’d go to New Hampshire where it’s tax-free all the time.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group