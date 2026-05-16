Deadly police shooting of man who opened fire in NH Planet Fitness was justified, AG says

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire Attorney General’s investigation has concluded that three Londonderry police officers were legally justified in a deadly shooting last year.

According to the report, officers shot and killed 31-year-old Calvin Lee Bishop following a series of escalating events that began with a report of gunfire inside a Planet Fitness where he worked in February 2025.

Authorities say Bishop was pulled over during a traffic stop after the incident. When he exited his vehicle, investigators say he displayed a firearm and told officers he would shoot them if they did not shoot him first.

The Attorney General’s Office determined that, based on interviews, evidence, and scene analysis, it was reasonable for the officers to believe they faced an imminent threat of deadly force.

Officers involved in the incident did not have body cameras at the time. However, the report states that the findings were supported by witness accounts and other available evidence.

The investigation concluded the officers’ use of deadly force was justified under New Hampshire law.

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