Londonderry Police shoot and kill allegedly armed man after gun fired at Planet Fitness, AG says

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A man was shot and killed by police following a shots fired call at a New Hampshire gym on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Attorney General John M. Formella says the incident began when Londonderry Police were called to the Planet Fitness on Orchard View Drive for a report of a gun being fired.

Responding officers were informed that no one was injured at the gym and the man responsible had left the scene. Police were given a description of the man along with the vehicle he was driving.

The man’s car was located nearby on Winding Pond Road off Orchard View Drive by officers and a motor vehicle stop was conducted, according to authorities.

The AG’s office says the initial police dispatch noted the man in the vehicle “was reportedly armed and confronted officers.”

During the confrontation, officials say several gunshots were fired and the man was struck. Medical aid was rendered on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the AG’s office.

The identity of that man is not being released at this time. The circumstances surrounding the confrontation and subsequent shooting remain under investigation.

Police say no officers were injured during the shooting and there is no known threat to the public.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Planet Fitness said:

“At Planet Fitness, the safety of our team members and members is our top priority. We can confirm that there were no injuries inside the club, and we are working with police as they continue their investigation.”

Traffic on Winding Pond Road in the area of Lincoln Drive will be heavily impacted as investigators work to process the scene.

#NEW: Londonderry PD say an active scene shutting down most of Winding Pond Rd. is connected to the shooting at Planet Fitness.



The two scenes are less than a half-mile apart.



Police are keeping drivers, residents outside the blocked off crime scene for now. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/3tVsNkzZkz — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) February 27, 2025





No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

