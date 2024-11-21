Investigation underway after armed man fatally shot by police in western Mass., DA says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an armed man was fatally shot by police in western Massachusetts early Thursday morning, the Hampden County District Attorney’s office says.

Officers responded to an apartment building on Lyman Street around 1:00 a.m., according to the DA’s office. Officials say a 24-year-old man was in the building’s entranceway with two guns.

Two officers fired their service pistols, one of whom struck the man, wounding him.

The man was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the DA said.

The exact circumstances leading up to and following the shooting are under investigation, the DA’s office said.

“This remains an ongoing investigation conducted by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office in conjunction with the Springfield Police Detective Bureau. Additional information will be released at the conclusion of the investigation,” the Hampden County DA’s office said in a statement.

