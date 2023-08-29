Deadly industrial accident under investigation in Boxborough

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly industrial accident at a recycling center in Boxborough on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say they responded to the Roof Top Recycling Facility for a report of a worker injured by heavy machinery. The man was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester via a medical helicopter where he succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending next of kin notification.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives, Boxborough Police, the Department of Industrial Accidents, and OSHA are all investigating the cause of the accident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

