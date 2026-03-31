Deadly crash under investigation in Charlton

CHARLTON, Mass. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Charlton.

According to Charlton Fire, crews responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 eastbound near the Sturbridge town line.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office confirms the crash is fatal.

Additional details are not being provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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