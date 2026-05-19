Suspicious death investigation underway after man found stabbed at New Hampshire gas station

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed at a gas station in a New Hampshire city on early Monday evening, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of an injured person at a Mobil at 1050 S Willow Street in Manchester just before 5:45 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Peter A. Marr.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Elliot Hospital, where he later died.

Formella and Marr said additional information will be released pending the results of an autopsy slated for Tuesday.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Timothy Carter of the Manchester Police Department at 603-792-5564.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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