Deadline nearing for Republic Services strike that could impact waste collection around Mass.

The deadline is nearing for local union workers to come to an agreement with Republic Services, a North American waste disposal company.

Members of Teamsters Local 25 say they want fair wages, healthcare, and competitive paid time off.

If no agreement is reached by Tuesday, service disruptions could begin as early as this week in 16 towns where Republic Services handles waste collection.

The affected Massachusetts towns are Peabody, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Gloucester, Wakefield, Marblehead, Malden, Topsfield, Beverly, Danvers, North Reading, Lynnfield, Reading, Swampscott, Arlington, Watertown, and Canton.

In a statement earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Republic Services said:

Republic Services is in contract negotiations with Teamsters Local 25. We respect the rights of our employees to engage in collective bargaining, and we will continue to meet with the union to reach a fair and competitive contract that is beneficial to our employees, our customers and our company. We are hopeful that the union will not call a work stoppage, but if it does, we have a contingency plan in place to continue serving the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

