Teamsters strike could impact waste collection in dozens of towns across Massachusetts

Mass. — Residents in more than a dozen Massachusetts communities may soon see trash and recycling piling up, as local union workers face a contract deadline with Republic Services.

Monday marks the final day of the contract between Republic Services and Teamsters Local 25.

The union, which represents over 400 workers, is pushing for fair wages, improved health care, and competitive paid time off. The workers provide essential waste and recycling collection services to residents, businesses, and construction sites across many local communities.

If no agreement is reached, service disruptions could begin as early as this week in 17 towns where Republic Services handles waste collection.

The affected Massachusetts towns are Peabody, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Gloucester, Wakefield, Marblehead, Malden, Topsfield, Saugus, Beverly, Danvers, North Reading, Lynnfield, Reading, Swampscott, Arlington, Watertown, and Canton.

