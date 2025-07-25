Deadline day: Fenway Park concession workers are just hours away from going on strike

BOSTON — Food and drink workers at Fenway Park are threatening to strike on Friday if a deal on a new contract is not reached with Aramark by noon.

The potential strike involves about 1,000 Unite Local 26 service workers who are demanding better wages and protection against automation, particularly concerning self-checkout options.

The union gave Aramark a 48-hour deadline on Wednesday to meet their demands, which include the idea that automation could impact the traditional Fenway experience.

“They need to be respected,” UNITE HERE Local 26 president Carlos Aramayo warned.

Union representatives argue that self-checkout options could lead to safety issues, such as the potential for alcohol to be sold to minors or for patrons to be overserved.

“Aramark and Fenway have put in place automated technology that is taking away our jobs and, frankly, making the park less safe. Making alcohol potentially available to minors, making alcohol potentially available to folks who are going to be overserved,” Aramayo said.

Red Sox fans attending this weekend’s homestand against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are being asked by the union not to purchase food or drinks inside the park if a deal is not reached.

Red Sox fan Tom Trembley supports paying the workers.

“If they deserve more money, they should get more money,” he said.

Bob Onessimo, owner of the Best Sausage Company stand located outside the park, expressed hope for a resolution.

“We will be ready, but we hope that there’s no strike,” Onessimo said.

Aramark has stated that they have contingency plans in place to ensure that fans will not encounter service interruptions if a strike occurs.

The Red Sox organization is monitoring the situation, although they are not directly involved in the negotiations.

As the deadline approaches, the outcome of the negotiations will determine whether fans at Fenway Park will experience disruptions during the games this weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

