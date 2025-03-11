Daytime shooting in Roxbury injures one, police say

BOSTON — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Roxbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Boston Police say officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 62 Warren Street just before 5 p.m. found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation by district detectives.

