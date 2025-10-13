Daylight shooting in Boston leaves person with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON — Police are investigating a daylight shooting in Boston on Monday afternoon that left a person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 1855 Washington Street in the city’s Roxbury section just after 1 p.m. found an adult victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Police warned drivers that Washington Street between Northampton and Lenox streets will remain closed until further notice as an investigation unfolds.

Detectives from the Boston Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

