Dave Portnoy, the ‘Queen of the North’ visit, rate pizza shop in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dave Portnoy and the ‘Queen of the North‘, stopped by a local pizza shop in Needham as part of Portnoy’s ‘One Bite’ pizza review.

Ann Michael Maye and Portnoy visited Gianni’s Deli and Pizza in Needham for a casual visit that quickly turned into a never-forget moment for the owner.

Portnoy dubbed Maye as the ‘Queen of the North’.

The longtime owners, who have been running the restaurant for 25 years, had no idea who their visitors were at first.

“The owners in there are really cute—25 years they’ve had this place, they had no clue who we were,” Portnoy said.

The owners joked that the pizza was so good it would make both Portnoy and Maye cry.

“It looks good,” Ann Michael Maye said.

The pizza came out piping hot, prompting Portnoy to joke with her about being careful not to get burned. He warned her not to risk a burning injury “during game week.”

Both took their first bite.

“It’s pretty good,” Maye said before Portnoy chimed in.

“It’s really good, actually,” he added.

Maye scored the pizza an 8.1, a rating Portnoy immediately praised.

“That’s a monster score in my book,” he said.

Maye emphasized that she isn’t a professional pizza reviewer and is a baker.

Portnoy took another bite before delivering his own score, ultimately giving the pizza a 7.7.

During the visit, Maye shared that she and her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, still haven’t found their go-to pizza spot in New England.

After the review, the owner stepped outside after another customer explained just how big of a deal Portnoy’s visit was. “I don’t know you,” she told him honestly, before smiling and adding, “I am so happy.”

The owner invited everyone back inside for drinks and enthusiastically walked them through the menu.

She then made them a chicken parm sub which the

Ann Michael Maye rose to fame through her TikTok baking videos known as “Bakemas.”

The Patriots take on the Chargers in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

