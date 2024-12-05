Dartmouth College fraternity suspended following an alleged hazing investigation

HANOVER, N.H. — A Dartmouth fraternity is being suspended after an a pledging member reported in September, 2024 that he was hazed back in August and September of this year.

The victim reported that he was struck multiple times with a wooden paddle during pledge events. Alongside that, the victim was also forced to eat an onion which made him puke, and then was pressured to eat the regurgitated onion.

The suspected individuals have been issued warrants and have been identified as:

Alexisius Q. Jones, Dartmouth student, 22, of Fountain, CO, and member of Theta Beta Beta Fraternity. Summons was issued.

Milan Williams, Dartmouth Alumnus, 37, of Los Angeles CA. Graduate member of Omega Psi Phi. Warrant outstanding.

Gregory Dominique, 38, of Boston, MA, graduate member of Omega Psi Phi. Warrant Outstanding.

All are being charged with violation of RSA 631:7 Student Hazing a Class B misdemeanor.

Dartmouth has issued a statement:

“Upon learning of these serious allegations, Dartmouth immediately alerted the Hanover Police Department and suspended the Greek organization Omega Psi Phi. This suspension remains in effect pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

