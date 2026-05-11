Danvers teen murder suspect arraigned in Superior Court

SALEM, Mass. — Teenager Anthony DeMayo, who is accused of murder, appeared via Zoom from Bridgewater State Hospital, where he is being held, for his Salem Superior Court arraignment on Monday.

The 18-year-old DeMayo is charged with killing 69-year-old Janet Swallow in her Danvers home in March.

At this arraignment, not guilty pleas were entered on DeMayo’s behalf, but the bigger issue concerns his competency to stand trial.

DeMayo is accused of randomly breaking into Swallow’s home and stabbing her to death while she slept.

According to media reports quoting a police report which is now sealed, DeMayo told police that he “wanted to kill someone for a long time.”

Anthony DeMayo

DeMayo was found the day after the attack in Lynn after a 911 caller reported him walking in the street, carrying a knife and acting erratically.

Last month a District Court judge, citing a 20 page report from Bridgewater, found DeMayo incompetent to stand trial.

But now that DeMayo has been indicted and is facing Superior Court charges, the Essex County District Attorney’s office is seeking an independent psychiatric evaluation so the case can move forward.

A Superior Court judge agreed to allow that to happen.

Janet Swallow’s family would not speak with us after the hearing.

Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington would not talk about the first doctor’s findings, but he believes DeMayo is not competent.

“My concern is whether or not I have a client that is competent as the law defines the concept of competency, that is going to be after a contested hearing,” Reddington said.

DeMayo is due back in court at the end of the month.

Until then, he is held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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