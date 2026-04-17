Mass. woman plans to save $1M won on scratch ticket for retirement

BOSTON — Diane Seymour is celebrating a big win.

The Easthampton resident is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 In The Money” $10 instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement.

Seymour chose the annuity option on her prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

Diane Seymour (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

She told lottery officials that she plans to put the winnings toward retirement.

She bought her winning ticket at Cumberland Farms, 130 College Highway in Southampton.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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