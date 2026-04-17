Leominster man facing child porn charge, feds say

WORCESTER — A Leominster man is accused of transporting child pornography after investigators allegedly found graphic child pornography files on his cell phone, the U.S. Attorney said.

Camden MacLean, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of transportation of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

MacLean made an initial appearance in federal court in Worcester. He was ordered detained pending a hearing scheduled for April 21.

According to the charging documents, MacLean was flagged for secondary screening at Boston’s Logan Airport upon arrival from Toronto, Canada, in August 2025.

Prosecutors allege that during a review of MacLean’s cell phone, media files depicting child sex abuse material were found in his Telegram Messenger app.

A subsequent forensic examination of the device allegedly revealed additional media files depicting child sex abuse material that appeared to have been exchanged over Telegram and Kik Messenger, Foley said. The files included images showing the sexual abuse of toddlers.

MacLean faces a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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