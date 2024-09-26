DA: Two brothers charged with stealing nearly $200k from Boston bank in brazen daytime heist

BOSTON — Bank officials helped foil the plans of two brothers who are accused of stealing nearly $200,000 in a brazen daytime bank robbery Tuesday.

32-year-old Justin Flounoury and 28-year-old Jenel Flounoury, both from Brockton, were charged with larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy in West Roxbury Boston Municipal Court.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responding to the Energy Credit Union on Spring Street for a robbery in progress found bank teller Jenel Flounoury, who claimed an unknown suspect, later identified as his brother, approached the window and passed a note saying, “hand it over,” according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office.

Investigators say Jenel then turned around, entered a closed door where the main vault was, retrieved approximately $197,146 from a vault on the top right, and put it in a blue ATM bag.

Jenel allegedly said that the suspect, Justin, collected the bag and said, “Thank you, sir,” before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) was suspicious that Jenel didn’t look in his cash drawer and immediately walked to the vault without being told to do so and providing more than the amount demanded. The CFO informed investigators of this, saying that’s not how tellers are trained on bank robbery procedures.

Bank officials also told detectives Jenel was fired in May 2023 for violating company policy before being rehired in August 2024.

At 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on Flounoury’s Brockton residence and found a large sum of cash. Both brothers were apprehended.

Judge John Garland ordered both held on $10,000 bail and to stay away from Energy Credit Union at their arraignment.

“We’ve seen time and time again employees hatching what they think is a clever plan to steal from their workplace, and then we see those supposedly clever plans unravel, usually very quickly,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “The immediate suspicions of the bank officers and some extremely effective work by the investigative agencies involved led to these brothers answering to these charges in court today.”

Both are due back in court on October 30 for pre-trial hearings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

