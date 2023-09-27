DA: Tanker crew member pulled from water off Boston after falling overboard has died

BOSTON — The tanker crew member who fell overboard early Tuesday morning has died, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

The man fell off the tanker ship MTM Dublin around 4:30 a.m. and was rescued by the crew of a commercial fishing point before the Coast Guard rushed him to shore for medical care. The man’s identity has yet to be released.

The search took place in pitch-dark conditions and rough seas near Boston Harbor, and the America found the crew member after being the first vessel on the scene, said Petty Officer Lyric Jackson, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

“We’re really lucky that he was found. I don’t know why we did, but we did. We just happened to see his orange vest in the water,” America’s captain Bryant Moulton said.

Fisherman John Abraham, a friend of the America’s crew, said finding the man with flashlights, was like finding a needle in a haystack.

“That’s all they had,” Abraham said. “Some of (the boats) have big spotlights but they didn’t have spotlights,” Abraham said.

The man was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water and crews performed CPR on the man as they were rushing him back to the harbor, where he was transported to a local Boston hospital, a Boston EMS spokesperson says.

There were no details on how the worker fell overboard, but crew members told Boston 25 that it’s close to a 40-foot drop into the water.

The MTM Dublin is a chemical tanker, according to marinetraffic.com.





