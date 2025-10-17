D.A.: School staffer dead after physical altercation with student

SWANSEA, Mass. — A School staffer has passed away after a physical altercation with a 14-year-old student, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III announced.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, October 15, around 6:55 p.m. at Meadowridge Academy, a residential therapeutic school for youth and young adults in Swansea.

A 14-year-old female student was attempting to leave the dorms without permission. The staff attempted to restrain the juvenile during the altercation when 53-year-old staffer Amy Morrell of Riverside, RI, was kicked in the chest by the student. Morell collapsed to the ground.

Staff members began CPR and called 911. First responders arrived on scene and then transported the victim to a local hospital, who was later pronounced dead this evening.

Upon initial investigation, the juvenile was Assault and Battery causing Serious Bodily Injury. She was later arraigned this morning at Fall River Juvenile Court.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

