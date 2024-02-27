DA releases dashcam video of car wanted in deadly shooting on I-95 in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are turning to the public for help tracking down a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Foxboro earlier this month.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday released a dashcam video of a gray, silver, or dark-colored sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, that was seen operating at a high rate of speed and erratically on the southbound side of the highway on the evening of Feb. 3, when Justin R. Parker, 37, of North Attleboro, was fatally shot by someone who opened fire on his Mercedes.

“The images of the suspect vehicle were captured by a civilian dashboard camera and shared with the state police,” the DA’s office said in a news release. “The vehicle at right, which had reportedly been operating at a high rate of speed and erratically, is possibly a Hyundai Sonata that has undergone some cosmetic modifications.”

Foxboro highway shooting dash cam image (Norfolk District Attorney)

The DA’s office noted that the images were captured just moments after the driver or an occupant of the sedan is believed to have fired multiple shots into Parker’s Mercedes. Parker’s car then swerved into a Lexus SUV being driven by a family, causing that vehicle to crash off the road.

Parker was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital after the crash, but he was pronounced dead. The occupants of the Lexus survived.

Massachusetts State Police said after the shooting that they were investigating the possibility of road rage.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the dashcam video is asked to contact investigators at 781-327-9801.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group