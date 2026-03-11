DA: No probable cause for charges against former Auburn substitute accused of inappropriate conduct

AUBURN, Mass. — No charges will be filed against a former Auburn substitute teacher who was allegedly dismissed from the job after students reported inappropriate conduct during class, the Worcester County District Attorney has determined.

In a post on social media, Auburn Public Schools said they wanted to “clarify and address” a number of rumors and inaccuracies about the incident.

On February 27 at the middle school, several students reported concerns to school staff regarding the behavior of a substitute teacher, including the viewing of inappropriate material on social media and inattentiveness while supervising students.

“Our students did exactly what we encourage every day at Auburn Middle School, they spoke up when something did not feel right,” the statement further reads.

The individual was dismissed from the building, will no longer be working in Auburn Public Schools in the future, and a throughout investigation begun.

The same day, the school said the Auburn Public Schools filed a report with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF), known as a 51A report, which is standard procedure when concerns involving student safety arise.

“As part of that process, DCF will determine whether any further action or referral to other authorities is warranted. The Auburn Police Department conducted follow-up interviews with staff members and DCF conducted interviews with some of the students who had reported the behavior,” the statement further reads.

While the behavior was inappropriate and unacceptable, the Auburn Police Department concluded it did not meet the threshold for criminal charges. The District Attorney’s office also reviewed the case and found no probable cause to charge the individual.

The statement further reads that substitute teachers in Auburn Public Schools go through background checks that include CORI (Criminal Offender Registry Information), SORI (Sex Offender Registry Information), and fingerprinting to further identify any criminal offenses.

The candidates for hire then participate in at least two interviews with the administration, prior employment is reviewed, and substitutes are required to participate in district training before working with students.

