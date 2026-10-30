DA: Man pulled from water by Manchester-by-the-Sea identified

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. — A missing man who was pulled from the water off the coast of Manchester-by-the-Sea has been identified, authorities announced.
Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced that the man has been identified as 37-year-old James Wolcott of Hamilton.
Walcott has been listed as missing since early October after a boat lost control and crashed on October 3rd.
Three people and a dog were aboard the vessel. Two of the three were rescued by the Coast Guard; a 67-year-old, a 65-year-old, and the dog. The 67-year-old passed away shortly after the incident.
Walcott was the third individual aboard the vessel and was missing. After a day of searching, the Coast Guard called off the search.
An investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group