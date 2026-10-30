DA: Man pulled from water by Manchester-by-the-Sea identified

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. — A missing man who was pulled from the water off the coast of Manchester-by-the-Sea has been identified, authorities announced.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced that the man has been identified as 37-year-old James Wolcott of Hamilton.

Walcott has been listed as missing since early October after a boat lost control and crashed on October 3rd.

Three people and a dog were aboard the vessel. Two of the three were rescued by the Coast Guard; a 67-year-old, a 65-year-old, and the dog. The 67-year-old passed away shortly after the incident.

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater off coast of Manchester by the Sea (Coast Guard)

Walcott was the third individual aboard the vessel and was missing. After a day of searching, the Coast Guard called off the search.

An investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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