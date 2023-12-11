DA investigating a suspicious death in East Bridgewater after woman’s body found outside a home

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in East Bridgewater after a woman’s body was found outside a home Sunday morning, Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 9:30 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive female outside a Belmont Street home, according to officials.

The woman was determined to be dead on the scene, officials said.

Police said this does not appear to be a random act. The investigation remains active.

No additional information has been given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

