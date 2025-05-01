D.A.: Identity released of 19-year-old fatally shot in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — District Attorney Thomas Quinn has announced the identity of a 19-year-old who was fatally shot in New Bedford on the night of April 29.

Jordan Roman of New Bedford has been identified as the deceased male.

This comes after police located a 19-year-old male, now known to be Roman, in a black Hyundai Sonata parked on the East side of Acushnet Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Roman was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Authorities say that the homicide investigation is active and ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

