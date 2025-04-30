Homicide investigation underway after 19-year-old found shot in a car in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was found shot in a car in New Bedford.
According to the Bristol County District Attorney, around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night officers responded to the area of Acushnet Avenue near Griffin Court for s shot spotter 911 call.
Upon arrival, police located a 19-year-old male in a black Hyundai Sonata parked on the East side of Acushnet Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The vehicle also had multiple projectile strikes.
The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The investigation is extremely active, and no additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
