DA identifies woman who was struck, killed by car on South Shore

HANSON, Mass. — Authorities have identified a woman who was struck and killed by a car while trying to cross a street on the South Shore of Massachusetts on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 22 Main Street just after 6 p.m. found a woman lying in the road with “obvious trauma to her lower extremities,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch said in a joint news release.

First responders were in the process of transporting the victim, who has been identified as 76-year-old Pembroke native Donna Mark, to a designated landing zone to meet a medical helicopter when her “condition changed,” according to Cruz and Miksch.

Mark was then rushed by ambulance to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mark was trying to cross the road when a motorist driving east stopped to let her pass, according to a preliminary investigation. She was then struck by a white Honda CRV as she walked north across an eastbound lane.

The driver of the Honda stopped at the scene. No charges have been filed.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Cruz’s office are assisting Hanson police with an investigation.

This fatal pedestrian crash comes after women were stuck and killed in Framingham and Brockton this week. A man was also hit and seriously injured by a vehicle in Medford on Wednesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group