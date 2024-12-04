Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — A man has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Medford Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian was walking along Mystic Valley Parkway and Lakeview Ave just past Kilgore Ave when they were struck by a car around 7:50 a.m.

A dog was also injured in the crash.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital while the dog was taken to a vet.

Police blocked off the area for hours while investigating the crash.

A car on the scene had a broken windshield.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.

State police did not state if the driver will face charges.





