DA identifies woman who was struck, killed by minivan in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a minivan in Brockton on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of North Main and Battles streets just before 6:30 a.m. found a woman seriously injured in the roadway, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The woman, who Cruz’s office identified as 37-year-old Brockton resident Bettie Etienne, was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Etienne was crossing the street when she was struck by a 20-year-old man driving a Dodge Caravan, according to Cruz’s office.

Brockton pedestrian crash

“Video surveillance shows that the traffic light was green for traffic to proceed along North Main Street, and a red hand was illuminated on the pedestrian control signal,” Cruz’s office said in a statement.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash. Charges haven’t been filed.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Cruz’s office are assisting Brockton police with an investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group