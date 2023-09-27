DA identifies suspect in knife attack that injured 5 Taunton police officers

BOSTON — A Taunton police officer was flown to a Boston hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in an attack that also left several other officers injured on Tuesday night, officials said.

The suspect, who the Bristol District Attorney’s Office identified as 35-year-old Douglas Hagerty, of Taunton, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court on charges including three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon-causing serious bodily injury, armed assault with intent to murder, resisting arrest, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.

The officer who was flown to Boston suffered serious stab wounds to the face and back of the head, but are not life-threatening, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh. A total of four other officers were stabbed trying to get the knife away from the suspect.

According to Walsh, around 6:45 p.m., Taunton officers pulled a car over. The suspect -- not involved with that stop -- pulled alongside, shouted at the officers and sped away. A short time later, that suspect was seen driving erratically and officers pulled him over. The suspect sped off again, almost hitting an officer.

Police ultimately pursued the suspect until he crashed into a house and chased the suspect inside, where Walsh said the suspect stabbed the five officers. Walsh, who lives nearby, responded and tased the suspect, helping get him into custody.

“A lot of the officers were shaken up by this,” Walsh said. “Especially, based on the injuries they saw to their coworkers, so we’re trying to deal with that as well with their mental health as well.”

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell added, “When our police officers are injured and hurt that affects the entire department that affects the entire community and we stand by our law enforcement officers.”

Walsh noted that the suspect is known to neighboring police departments.

An investigation remains ongoing.

