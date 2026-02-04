DA identifies suspect killed in shootout with police at Spencer shopping plaza

SPENCER, Mass. — Authorities have identified the barricaded suspect who was killed in a shootout with police at a shopping plaza in Spencer on Tuesday night.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office says the suspect, 35-year-old Patrick Madison, shot another person earlier Tuesday evening before leading police to a nearby Family Dollar at the Big Y plaza on West Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers quickly evacuated the store and the surrounding businesses.

According to the DA’s office, just after 5 p.m., Spencer police were called to a multi-family home on Main Street. When they got there, they found a person who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Minutes later, a person matching Madison’s description was spotted near West Main Street.

The DA’s office says when officers approached Madison, he fired a gun at them and ran into the Family Dollar store.

The CEMLEC SWAT team located the suspect hiding in a bathroom in the back of the store.

“The suspect discharged a firearm towards police officers, striking and injuring a Millbury police officer who was a member of the CEMLEC SWAT team,” said Jeff Travers, the Senior First Assistant DA. “That officer is reported to be in stable condition at this time.”

The DA’s office says the officers returned fire, killing Madison.

“I’d like to assure the residents of Spencer that this was an isolated, targeted event,” Spencer Police Chief Michael Befford said. “And there is no danger to our community.”

Officials have not released an update on the victim in the initial shooting. The wounded officer is recovering.

The public was urged to stay away from the popular plaza during the massive emergency response.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

