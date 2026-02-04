Millbury police officer shot, suspect shot and killed after standoff at Spencer shopping plaza

SPENCER, Mass. — A Millbury police officer was shot during a standoff with an armed suspect at a Spencer shopping plaza Tuesday night.

Millbury police say one of their officers, who is also a member of the CEMLEC SWAT team, was shot multiple times around 7:40 p.m. by a suspect who had barricaded themselves inside the Big Y shopping plaza along Route 9 in Spencer.

The officer, who was not identified, is in stable condition, according to Millbury police.

“This is the only information available at this time,” Millbury police said in a statement. “We ask that you keep the officer, the officer’s family and fellow officers in mind during this difficult time.”

Route 9 was shut down as police and other emergency crews responded.

Residents asked to avoid Route 9 area in Spencer as police respond to barricaded person

Spencer police first alerted residents to the ongoing police investigation around 6:15 p.m., around an hour and a half before the officer was shot.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the situation.

“State and Local Police continue their work to achieve a peaceful resolution of the situation. Members of the public should avoid the area,” a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Several police cruisers could be seen populating the usually busy stretch of roadway and the parking lot.

