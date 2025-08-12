DA identifies summer camp employee who drowned in Mass. lake

MONTEREY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old summer camp worker drowned in a Massachusetts lake on Sunday.

Camp Kimama Halfmoon kitchen worker Miguel Rodriguez Perez, 21, of Mexico, died after being pulled from the water at Lake Buel in Monterey, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Rodriguez Perez was swimming from an inflatable water structure to the dock, a distance of about 20 to 25 feet, when he slipped below the surface of the water, the DA’s office said. Two men who were swimming with him were unable to immediately locate him.

“Rodriguez Perez was found approximately 10 to 20 minutes later submerged underneath the Camp Halfmoon dock ladder,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

Rodriguez Perez was rushed to Fairview Hospital and then transferred via a medical flight to Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. He was pronounced dead on Monday.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken jurisdiction of the case.

State police detectives have since notified the Consulate General of Mexico in Boston about Rodriguez Perez‘s death.

Camp Kimama Halfmoon is North America’s first and only Israeli summer camp, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

