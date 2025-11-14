DA identifies South Shore man who died after being pulled from fiery multi-vehicle wreck

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified a South Shore man who died after being pulled from the wreckage of a fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Brockton early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Centre and Quincy streets in Brockton around 1:30 a.m. found a 2019 Infiniti Q50 engulfed in flames and a box truck flipped on its side, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The crash left multiple occupants trapped in the Infiniti, including 26-year-old Shane Spillane, of Braintree, who was rushed to Boston Medical Center South in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

Others involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed the front of the Infiniti striking the driver’s side of the truck in the middle of the intersection, causing the truck to overturn and the Q50 to catch fire, according to investigators.

In a statement, the DA’s office noted, “There are functioning traffic lights at the intersection of Centre and Quincy streets, and the roadway was well-lit at the time of the crash.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

