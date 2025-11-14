At least 1 killed, several hurt in Brockton crash, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — At least one person was killed and several others were hurt in a crash in Brockton early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to the area of Quincy and Centre streets found a crash involving an unknown number of victims, according to the Brockton Police Department.

“Several people were hurt, and at least one person did not survive,” a statement shared by the department said.

No additional details were immediately available.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation into the crash.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the DA’s office for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

