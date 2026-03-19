DA identifies man who died after officer-involved shooting at South Shore park

Officials on Thursday identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in a park on the South Shore of Massachusetts.

Sean Barry, 25, of Weymouth, was shot by police after officers responded to Webb Memorial Park on River Street in Weymouth for a service call around 4 p.m. and encountered a man holding a knife and in distress.

Police said that Barry was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.

“Any further comment before we have completed our investigation would be premature,” a spokesperson with the DA’s office said.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office says the shooting is still under investigation.

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