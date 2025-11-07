DA identifies man killed in Norwood wreck

NORWOOD, Mass. — Officials have identified the man killed in a tragic crash on Route 1 in Norwood on Wednesday.

29-year-old Henry Oberlander, of Norwood, was pronounced deceased after the crash under Pendergast Circle, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25.

The crash happened under the Pendergast Circle overpass.

The driver of another vehicle, a 47-year-old man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash continues to be investigated by Norwood Police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

